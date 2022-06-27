beatriz s lima
Research Institute for Medicines (iMed.ULisboa)
Lisboa, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Regulatory Science
Independent researcher
Copenhagen, Denmark
Associate Editor
Regulatory Science
Simon Fraser University
Burnaby, Canada
Associate Editor
Regulatory Science
Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Regulatory Science
SSI Strategy LLC
Parsippany-Troy Hills, United States
Associate Editor
Regulatory Science
University of Namur
Namur, Belgium
Associate Editor
Regulatory Science
Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Regulatory Science
Gispen4RegulatoryScience
Bilthoven, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Regulatory Science
Department of Health Sciences, Section of Forensic Medical Sciences, University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Regulatory Science
KU Leuven
Leuven, Belgium
Associate Editor
Regulatory Science
Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacotherapy, Faculty of Medicine, Semmelweis University
Budapest, Hungary
Associate Editor
Regulatory Science
Utrecht Institute for Pharmaceutical Sciences, Faculty of Science, Utrecht University
Utrecht, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Regulatory Science
National Institute of Health (ISS)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Regulatory Science
Infarmed, Autoridade Nacional do Medicamento e Produtos de Saúde, I. P.
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Regulatory Science
Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Regulatory Science
GlaxoSmithKline (United States)
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Regulatory Science