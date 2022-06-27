Main content

Scope Translational Medicine is innovation toward achieving the conversion of knowledge and research breakthroughs stemming from the bench into clinical practices with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes. Translational Medicine is achieved through cross-disciplinary interactions to overcome the traditional silos within the medical disciplines. Importantly, Translational Medicine emphasizes the partnership between basic life science researchers, engineers, clinical researchers, and clinical practitioners. While clinical research has been in the past observational, the advent of new diagnostic tools and technologies, has enabled the systematic, multiparameter monitoring of large patient cohorts and introduced the next phase of Translational Medicine, with clinical research leading to mechanistic discoveries; however, there are many challenges and road blocks on the way that must be addressed. The mission of this new section of Frontiers in Medicine on Translational Medicine, is to bring together the stakeholders of the field, as editors, reviewers and authors, to provide constructive feedback to one another with the goal of further enabling the translation of basic research findings and clinical observations into meaningful improvements in patient outcomes. This section publishes basic studies with direct clinical relevance, studies that compare results from animal models and clinical studies, as well as clinical trials and other observational studies with human samples. We also encourage the submission of articles addressing challenges in translation, such as standardization of preclinical studies and of biomarker developments, and GMP manufacturing. Policy papers that discuss the initiatives and environment needed to foster Translational Medicine is also considered for publication in this section. Of particular interest are the studies that integrate basic, translational and patient-oriented research as well as interdisciplinary studies that highlight innovations in the field. Frontiers in Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Med.

Abbreviation fmed

Electronic ISSN 2296-858X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.058 Impact Factor 3.4 CiteScore

Submission Translational Medicine welcomes submissions of the following article types: Addendum, Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Translational Medicine, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

