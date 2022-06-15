Scope

The Translational Medicine section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes research that bridges the bidirectional gap laboratory discoveries and clinical research across all disciplines of medicine.

Led by Prof. Victoria Bunik from Lomonosov Moscow State University, the Translational Medicine specialty welcomes submissions that illustrate why and how biological mechanisms discovered in the lab can be utilized in clinical care, and vice versa, that demonstrate how application of new diagnostic tools and technologies in clinic can facilitate new studies and understanding of diseases mechanisms, to ultimately improve patient care and outcomes.

Topics considered in-scope for this section include:

basic studies with explicit clinical relevance

clinical studies considering underlying molecular mechanisms

comparative studies of results from animal models

interdisciplinary studies highlighting knowledge-based innovations in the field

Research published in the section supports and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

Out of scope for the Translational Medicine section are studies developing medical devices and observation-based nomograms. Those should be directed to the journals dealing with specific pathologies for which the devices and nomograms are developed. Submissions dealing with standardization of preclinical research, protocols of clinical studies or effective manufacturing practices should be submitted to our Regulatory Science section or Pathology section. Translational Medicine does not consider purely bioinformatics studies, observational medical research, or studies describing the action of chemically undefined compounds in complex mixtures, such as different decoctions.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Translational Medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.