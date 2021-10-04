Mission & scope

Frontiers in Metals and Alloys is a high-visibility and high-quality journal that publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research across the breadth of research on metals and metallic alloys. The open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers in Academia, Industry and to the Public Worldwide.

The Journal provides a comprehensive offering of Specialty Sections, each of which has its own dedicated Editorial Board of leading experts in their respective fields. Two of the most important fields today are healthcare and energy, and the journal particularly welcomes papers related to these areas.

Areas covered by the Journal include, but are not limited to:

- Physical metallurgy

- Physical properties of metals

- Mechanical properties of metals

- Advanced materials characterization techniques

- Metal corrosion and protection

- Oxidation of metals and alloys

- Metalloids and semi-metals

- Computational metallurgy

- Alloys for biomedical applications

- Alloys for energy applications

- Magnetic materials

- Shape-memory alloys

- Nanocrystalline alloys

- Additive manufacturing and novel processing methods

The Journal does not publish papers on chemical metallurgy, polymers, semiconductors or ceramics.