Mission & scope

Frontiers in Metals and Alloys is a multidisciplinary journal that explores the science and applications of advanced metallic materials and alloys.

Led by Field Chief Editor, Dr Ian Baker (Thayer School of Engineering, Dartmouth College Hanover, USA) the journal explores fundamental and commercial insights of metals and alloys, and their application in society and industry. Topics include, but are not limited to:

additive manufacturing and novel processing methods

advanced materials characterization techniques

alloys for biomedical applications

alloys for energy applications

computational metallurgy

magnetic materials

mechanical properties of metals

metal corrosion and protection

metalloids and semi-metals

nanocrystalline alloys

oxidation of metals and alloys

physical metallurgy

physical properties of metals

shape-memory alloys.

Manuscripts relating to chemical metallurgy, polymers, semiconductors or ceramics are not within scope and are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers in Metals and Alloys is committed to advancing developments in the field by providing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public worldwide.