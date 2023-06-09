 Skip to main content

Navigation group

Abstract background from a metal mineral. Macro. ; Shutterstock ID 197501333; purchase_order: New Journal Launch; job: ; client: ; other:

    Frontiers in Metals and Alloys

    Submit

    Guidelines

    Editors

    See all (326)

    Articles

    See all (12)

    Volumes

    See all (2)

    Research Topics

    See all (23)
    Learn more about Research Topics