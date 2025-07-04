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Thayer School of Engineering, Dartmouth College
Hanover, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Metals and Alloys
Department of Materials Science and Engineering, College of Engineering, Texas A&M University College Station
College Station, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Mechanical Properties of Metals
University of North Texas
Denton, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Physical Metallurgy
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Mumbai, India
Specialty Chief Editor
Metal Corrosion and Protection