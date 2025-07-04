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Department of Materials Science and Engineering, College of Engineering, Texas A&M University College Station
College Station, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Mechanical Properties of Metals
University of Debrecen
Debrecen, Hungary
Associate Editor
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Trondheim, Norway
Associate Editor
Mechanical Properties of Metals
KU Leuven, Department of Materials Engineering
Leuven, Belgium
Associate Editor
Mechanical Properties of Metals