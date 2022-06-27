ibrahim karaman
Department of Materials Science and Engineering, College of Engineering, Texas A&M University College Station
College Station, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Mechanical Properties of Metals
University of Debrecen
Debrecen, Hungary
Associate Editor
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Trondheim, Norway
Associate Editor
Mechanical Properties of Metals
KU Leuven, Department of Materials Engineering
Leuven, Belgium
Associate Editor
Mechanical Properties of Metals
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Associate Editor
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Xi'an Jiaotong University
Xi'an, China
Associate Editor
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute (CSIR)
Bhopal, India
Associate Editor
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Tsinghua University
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Department of Mechanical and Materials, College of Engineering, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Lincoln, United States
Associate Editor
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (DOE)
Richland, United States
Associate Editor
Mechanical Properties of Metals
National Graduate School for Advanced Technologies
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Mechanical Properties of Metals
University of Virginia
Charlottesville, United States
Associate Editor
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM)
Berlin, Germany
Associate Editor
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Indian Institute of Technology (BHU)
Varanasi, India
Associate Editor
Mechanical Properties of Metals