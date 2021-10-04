Department of Materials Science and Engineering, College of Engineering, Texas A&M University College Station

Scope

The Mechanical Properties of Metals section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the investigation of mechanical properties in advanced metallic materials and alloys.

Led by Dr. Ibrahim Karaman from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Texas A&M University College Station, the Mechanical Properties of Metals section welcomes submissions in various domains of mechanical properties research, which connect interdisciplinary studies and explore innovative approaches in the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced characterization of deformation, fatigue, fracture, and creep using in-situ methods

design and role of interfaces, including grain boundaries, in mechanical behavior of metallic materials

effects of multi-deformation modes in mechanical behavior, including plasticity, fatigue, fracture, and creep

impact of external fields, such as magnetic and electrical, on mechanical behavior

mechanical behavior of additively manufactured metallic alloys

mechanical behavior of metals and alloys under extreme environments

mechanical properties of fcc-, bcc-, and hcp-based and intermetallic high-entropy alloys

roles of metastability and time-/environment-dependent microstructural changes in the mechanical behavior of metals and alloys

roles of various advanced manufacturing techniques in mechanical behavior of metallic alloys

synthetic mechanical response of computationally designed alloys

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanical properties of advanced metallic materials and alloys, exploring their behavior, performance, and potential applications.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mechanical properties research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.