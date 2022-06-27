josé a.f.o. correia
Faculty of Engineering, University of Porto
Porto, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Faculty of Engineering, University of Porto
Porto, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Erciyes University
Kayseri, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Institute of Strength Physics and Materials Science (ISPMS SB RAS)
Tomsk, Russia
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
University of Sfax
Sfax, Tunisia
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Sivas University of Science and Technology
Sivas, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Northwestern University
Evanston, United States
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Saint Petersburg State University
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Trondheim, Norway
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Chongqing University of Technology
Chongqing, China
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Nanjing Tech University
Nanjing, China
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
Kanpur, India
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Central South University
Changsha, China
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Dipartimento di Ingegneria Civile e Industriale, Università di Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Central South University
Changsha, China
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals