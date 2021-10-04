Scope

The Physical Properties of Metals section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the fundamental and applied aspects of physical properties in metals and metallic alloys.

Led by Prof. Weiwei Xie, Michigan State University, the Physical Properties of Metals section welcomes submissions in various domains of this field, which serve to connect theoretical analyses, experimental studies, and modeling approaches.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

electronic and thermal behavior, such as resistivity, thermal conductivity, and heat capacity

ferroic and multiferroic behavior

magnetic and spintronic behavior

measurement and characterization methods

metallic surfaces and interfaces

optical properties

phonons and lattice dynamics

superconductivity

topological metals and semimetals

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physical properties of metals and their alloys, contributing to the understanding and advancement of this field.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of this field to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.