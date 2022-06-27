alida abdullah
Universiti Malaysia Perlis
Arau, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Physical Properties of Metals
Universiti Malaysia Perlis
Arau, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Physical Properties of Metals
University of Ioannina
Ioannina, Greece
Community Reviewer
Physical Properties of Metals
Istanbul University-Cerrahpasa
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Physical Properties of Metals
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Physical Properties of Metals
Transilvania University of Brașov
Brasov, Romania
Community Reviewer
Physical Properties of Metals
Universidade Federal de São João del-Rei
São João del Rei, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Physical Properties of Metals
Sahand University of Technology
Tabriz, Iran
Community Reviewer
Physical Properties of Metals
Amirkabir University of Technology
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Physical Properties of Metals
Amirkabir University of Technology
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Physical Properties of Metals
Martin Luther University of Halle-Wittenberg
Halle, Germany
Community Reviewer
Physical Properties of Metals
NanoBioMedical Centre, Adam Mickiewicz University
Poznan, Poland
Community Reviewer
Physical Properties of Metals
Poznań University of Technology
Poznań, Poland
Community Reviewer
Physical Properties of Metals
Istanbul University-Cerrahpasa
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Physical Properties of Metals
Amirkabir University of Technology
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Physical Properties of Metals
Firat University
Elazig, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Physical Properties of Metals
International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory (INL)
Braga, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Physical Properties of Metals