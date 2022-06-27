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Michigan State University
East Lansing, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Physical Properties of Metals
Iowa State University
Ames, United States
Associate Editor
Physical Properties of Metals
University of Saskatchewan
Saskatoon, Canada
Associate Editor
Physical Properties of Metals
Institute of Physical Chemistry, Polish Academy of Sciences
Warsaw, Poland
Associate Editor
Physical Properties of Metals
Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Physical Properties of Metals
RMIT University
Melbourne, Australia
Associate Editor
Physical Properties of Metals
Xavier University of Louisiana
New Orleans, United States
Associate Editor
Physical Properties of Metals
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
New Brunswick, United States
Associate Editor
Physical Properties of Metals