Scope

The Environmental Microbiomes section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of ecological and evolutionary drivers of microbiomes in various environments.

Led by Dr. Helen Hayden from The University of Melbourne, the Environmental Microbiomes section welcomes submissions in the various domains of environmental microbiology, which aim to enhance knowledge on the formation, interactions, and influence of microbiomes on ecosystem functioning, stability, and health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

horizontal gene transfer across environments

microbe-microbe interactions

microbial dispersal

microbiome assembly

microbiome functioning

microbiome stability

theoretical advances in microbiome ecology and evolution

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the ecological and evolutionary aspects of environmental microbiomes and their potential applications to other ecosystems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of ecological and evolutionary drivers of microbiomes, microbe-microbe interactions, microbial dispersal, microbiome assembly, functioning, stability, and theoretical advances in microbiome ecology and evolution, contributing to SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Environmental Microbiomes section does not consider studies that solely address methods to study environmental microbiomes without a clear focus on microbial communities within environmental contexts. Research primarily centered on individual organisms without considering their role in the broader microbiome is also excluded. Additionally, clinical research and product efficacy evaluations are outside the section's scope, as the focus is on the ecological and evolutionary aspects of environmental microbiomes and their applicability to other ecosystems.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.