Mission & scope

Much of contemporary investigation in the life sciences is devoted to the molecular-scale understanding of biological processes — in particular, dynamic alterations in the levels, modifications, and interactions of cellular effectors, including proteins. Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences offers an international publication platform for basic as well as applied research; we encourage contributions spanning both established and emerging areas of biology.



To this end, the journal draws from empirical disciplines such as structural biology, enzymology, biochemistry, and biophysics, capitalizing as well on the technological advancements that have enabled metabolomics and proteomics measurements in massively parallel throughput, and the development of robust and innovative computational biology strategies. We also recognize influences from medicine and technology, welcoming studies in molecular genetics, molecular diagnostics and therapeutics, and nanotechnology.



In addition to interesting new findings, techniques, and applications, Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences will consider new testable hypotheses to inspire different perspectives and stimulate scientific dialogue. The integration of in silico, in vitro, and in vivo approaches will benefit endeavors across all domains of the life sciences.



Our ultimate objective is the comprehensive illustration of the molecular mechanisms regulating proteins, nucleic acids, carbohydrates, lipids, and small metabolites in organisms across all branches of life.