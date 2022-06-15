Mission & scope

Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences is a multidisciplinary journal focusing on understanding biological processes at the molecular level. It is currently indexed in the BIOSIS, SciFinder, Web of Science, Embase, DOAJ, SCIE, Scopus, and PubMed Central (PMC), among others.

The journal is led by Field Chief Editor Prof Cecilia Giulivi (University of California, Davis, US). The journal welcomes submissions in all areas of molecular bioscience research that illustrate the molecular mechanisms regulating the basic and applied metabolism of proteins, nucleic acids, carbohydrates, lipids, and metabolites in health and disease states, including aging, pharmacological interventions, and genetic and acquired diseases, among others.

Topics of interest include:

biological modeling and simulation

cellular biochemistry

genome organization and dynamics

glycoscience

lipids, membranes and, membranous organelles

metabolomics

molecular biophysics

molecular diagnostics and therapeutics

molecular evolution

molecular recognition

nanobiotechnology

protein biochemistry for basic, and applied sciences

RNA networks and biology

structural biology.

The Journal encompasses several empirical disciplines, including structural biology, enzymology, biochemistry, molecular biology, and biophysics. In addition to presenting novel discoveries, methodologies, and practical applications, Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences encourages the submission of testable hypotheses to inspire diverse perspectives and foster scientific discourse. Integrating in silico, in vitro, and in vivo approaches is particularly interesting.

Please note that this journal does not publish manuscripts solely focused on clinical oncology, cancer epidemiology, or cancer prognosis that lack a clear molecular mechanisms perspective within the biosciences. Likewise, studies that offer only descriptive accounts and do not provide mechanistic insights into the molecular underpinnings of biological processes fall outside the journal's scope.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences is dedicated to advancing molecular bioscience research by disseminating scientific knowledge to researchers and the general public, thus facilitating future breakthroughs in scientific understanding.