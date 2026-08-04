Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Is your research data hidden? Frontiers FAIR² data management helps you transform your data into discoverable, reusable, open, and citable contributions
Are you currently organising a conference or symposium around the field of molecular biosciences? Get in touch with us to learn more about how you can collaborate with our journal for sponsorships and developing conference-related Research Topics.
Our new Research Topic, 'EUSM 2026 - Highlighting early career researchers in Metabolomics’ is now open for summaries and manuscripts. The collection is in collaboration with the EUSM summer school and is intended for submissions from all EUSM attendees.
Thank you to SynBioBeta for the excellent opportunity to engage with the synthetic biology community across industry, academia and governments. If you are interested in working with Frontiers, please see our SynBioBeta Research Topic series online now
Thank you to the European School of Metabolomics (EUSM) for having us at your recent summer school. It was a pleasure to interact with so many talented students working in the field, and we look forward to supporting them in an Open Access space
University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Houston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Lipids, Membranes and Vesicles
Frumkin Institute of Physical Chemistry and Electrochemistry (RAS)
Moscow, Russia
Associate Editor
Lipids, Membranes and Membranous Organelles
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Knoxville, United States
Associate Editor
Lipids, Membranes and Membranous Organelles
Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry (RAS)
Moscow, Russia
Associate Editor
Lipids, Membranes and Membranous Organelles