laura acquasaliente
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Community Reviewer
Structural Biology
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Community Reviewer
Structural Biology
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics
University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Baltimore, United States
Community Reviewer
Molecular Biophysics
Dipartimento di Scienze e Innovazione Tecnologica, Università del Piemonte Orientale
Alessandria, Italy
Community Reviewer
Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Upstate Medical University
Syracuse, United States
Community Reviewer
Molecular Biophysics
University of Verona
Verona, Italy
Community Reviewer
Structural Biology
Department of Molecular Medicine, University of Pavia
Pavia, Italy
Community Reviewer
Nanobiotechnology
Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR)
Hyderabad, India
Community Reviewer
Cellular Biochemistry
Department of Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Agricultural Sciences, University of Ferrara
Ferrara, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cellular Biochemistry
Nanoscience Institute, Department of Physical Sciences and Technologies of Matter, National Research Council (CNR)
Pisa, Italy
Community Reviewer
Nanobiotechnology
INSERM Dynamique des Structures et Interactions des Macromolécules Biologiques (DSIMB)
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
Biological Modeling and Simulation
Department of Molecular Medicine and Medical Biotechnology, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cellular Biochemistry
University of Perugia
Perugia, Italy
Community Reviewer
Structural Biology
University of Milano-Bicocca
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
Department of Molecular Medicine and Medical Biotechnology, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cellular Biochemistry
King's College London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences