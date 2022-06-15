Scope

The Bioenergetics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the molecular aspects of mitochondrial biology and its role in cellular homeostasis.

Led by Dr. Elena Dedkova, PhD, DVM from the University of California, Davis, the Bioenergetics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of molecular biosciences, which connect the understanding of mitochondrial function to the diagnosis, prevention, and therapy of human disorders and diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessing mitochondrial dynamics and subcellular localization

developing artificial intelligence-derived models for prognosis or diagnosis

developing new therapeutics for mitochondrial diseases

dissecting intracellular metabolic pathways to understand cellular states

evaluating mitochondrial quality control pathways

examining intracellular metabolism in disease models

induction of mitohormesis as an antiaging strategy

investigating the role of mitochondria-derived reactive oxygen species

nutritional approaches for mitochondrial health

studying the impact of lipotoxicity or environmental toxicants on mitochondrial biology

development of novel methods and techniques for mitochondrial function and structure assessment

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular mechanisms and processes related to mitochondrial biology and its implications in health and disease.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of mitochondrial biology, cellular homeostasis, disease prevention, and therapy, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of molecular biosciences to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.