Scope

Biological Modeling and Simulation publishes papers reporting the application of mathematical, theoretical and computational methods to understand living systems at different scales—from small molecules and proteins to cells.

Articles should provide new biological, biochemical or biopharmaceutical insights through the modeling or simulation of complex biological systems. Studies validated and enriched by experimental studies are particularly welcome.

We believe that the progress in quantitative models and simulations of biomolecular systems across different scales will increase our understanding of complex biological phenomena, allow the integration and interpretation of heterogeneous experiments reporting on the structure and dynamics of biomolecules and enable the prediction of new properties that may not be evident from experiments. The in-depth knowledge gained by these models will pave the avenue to the design of new therapeutic molecules, biomimetic systems and revolutionary biomaterials.

We welcome theoretical, computational, and/or combined experimental-computational studies of the structure, dynamics and behavior of biomolecules. We encourage studies that report interdisciplinary research covering mathematics, statistics, physics and biology of biological systems. We also welcome papers that report on novel mathematical, theoretical and computational methods aimed at addressing relevant biological problems.

Bioinformatic analyses of genomic and transcriptomic data aimed at identifying a candidate set of diagnostic or prognostic markers for diseases do not fall within the scope of the section Biological Modeling and Simulations.