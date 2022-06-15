Scope

The Biological Modeling and Simulation section is dedicated to publishing studies based on the application of theoretical and computational methods to living systems at various scales from small molecules to cells.

Led by Dr. Valentina Tozzini from the Italian National Research Council (CNR), this section welcomes submissions in any of the various domains of biomolecular modeling, or in their inter-disciplinary connections to enhance the understanding of complex biological phenomena.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial intelligence in bio-modeling: algorithms and applications

design of small molecules, new therapeutic molecules, biopharmaceuticals

development of advanced theoretical and computational methods for bio-modeling

interdisciplinary research in mathematics, statistics, physics, and biology

macromolecular complexes: modeling of structures, dynamics and interactions

modeling and design of biomimetic systems and bio-derived materials

modeling of biomolecules interactions with nano materials

protein and nucleic acids: structure prediction, disorder, function, dynamics

simulation of sub cellular dynamics, diffusion and biochemical cascades

study and design of biomolecular artificial constructs

study of inter-cell interactions, cell networks, cell evolution and dynamics

Submissions should provide detailed novel in-depth knowledge, and can be validated or enriched by experimental studies, or may focus on the development and validation of a new theoretical or numerical methods.

In particular, the section welcomes studies which support and advance the understanding of the (macro)biomolecules behavior within cells, the intra-cell interactions in tissue, the evolution of bio-systems in physiologic conditions or under external stimuli or in contact with non-bio materials, the design of new molecular tools for theranostics, or the development of bio-inspired materials, in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). Particularly welcome are multidisciplinary studies synergistically inter-fertilizing the fields of mathematics, statistics, physics, and biology, especially those that develop new efficient bio-modeling methodologies and responsibly exploiting the new AI opportunities.

The Biological Modeling and Simulation section does not consider fields of study that are primarily focused on bioinformatic analyses of genomic and transcriptomic data for identifying diagnostic or prognostic markers for diseases. Additionally, cancer genomics, clinical prognosis, and gene expression analysis are outside the scope of this section, as they do not align with the focus on modeling and simulation in biological systems.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biological modeling and simulation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.