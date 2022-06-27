Scope

The section is dedicated to presenting exciting and novel research in regard to the biochemistry of pathophysiological processes, including the biochemical basis of the cellular and molecular responses to disease states as well as to environmental triggers. Molecular, subcellular, and cellular studies in whole animals or humans will be considered. We encourage submissions that include the use of in vitro as well as in vivo approaches, bioengineering methods that use stem cells or analogs for repair of pathological processes, the use of mathematical/kinetic modelling and analysis of biochemical/chemical processes, and chemical, biochemical and imaging tools (e.g., proteomics, metabolomics, optogenetics) used in their broadest sense to study and manipulate biological systems.

We are particularly interested in submissions focusing on the following topics:

- Regulation of metabolism and energy balance

- Enzymology and flux control

- Post-translational modifications impacting metabolic processes

- Integrative organ cross-talk

- Genetic and epigenetic regulation of cellular metabolism

- Mechanistic aspects of intermediary metabolism

- Intracellular and extracellular chemical/biochemical mechanisms governing all stages of cell (proliferation, migration, and differentiation)

- Organismal development (in utero, perinatal, postnatal) including aging