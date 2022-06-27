brian christopher freeman
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Champaign, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Genome Organization and Dynamics
Central University of Karnataka
Gulbarga, India
Associate Editor
Genome Organization and Dynamics
University of Nebraska Medical Center
Omaha, United States
Associate Editor
Genome Organization and Dynamics
University of Nottingham
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Genome Organization and Dynamics
Masaryk University
Brno, Czechia
Associate Editor
Genome Organization and Dynamics
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
Genome Organization and Dynamics
School of Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Aurora, United States
Associate Editor
Genome Organization and Dynamics
ICAR-National Institute for Plant Biotechnology, New Delhi, 110012, India
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Genome Organization and Dynamics
Saint Petersburg State University
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Associate Editor
Genome Organization and Dynamics
Louisiana State University
Baton Rouge, United States
Associate Editor
Genome Organization and Dynamics
Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University
Chicago, United States
Associate Editor
Genome Organization and Dynamics
Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, United States
Associate Editor
Genome Organization and Dynamics
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, University at Buffalo
Buffalo, United States
Associate Editor
Genome Organization and Dynamics
VA Boston Healthcare System, Veterans Health Administration, United States Department of Veterans Affairs
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Genome Organization and Dynamics
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Charlotte, United States
Associate Editor
Genome Organization and Dynamics
National Institute on Aging (NIH)
Bethesda, United States
Associate Editor
Genome Organization and Dynamics