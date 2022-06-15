Scope

The Lipids, Membranes and Membranous Organelles section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the diverse aspects of lipid-protein interactions, membrane protein biogenesis, and membrane structure and functions.

Led by Dr. Mikhail Bogdanov from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, the Lipids, Membranes and Membranous Organelles section welcomes submissions in various domains of membrane biology, which aim to enhance the understanding of the complex interplay between lipids, proteins, and membrane structures.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

apoptotic extracellular vesicle-mediated signaling in regeneration and carcinogenesis

bacterial translocon

cell-free lipid biosynthesis

conformational dynamics of lipid molecules and lipid bilayers

covalent post-translational modification of membrane proteins

development of novel applications to assay lipid enzyme activities, determine an orientation of their active sites, visualize individual lipids and map their transmembrane distribution

discovery of unknown lipids and pathways in unculturable and pathogenic bacteria

dynamic membrane structure

environment, host- and antibiotic stress-dependent remodeling of bacterial envelope

exosomes, intramembranous and extramembrane organelles

flip-flopping membrane proteins and proteins with anomalous biogenesis

intracellular phospholipid transfer at membrane contact sites

lateral (rafts and microdomains) and transmembrane heterogeneity

lipid and protein topogenesis

lipid-dependent protein topological and folding disorders

lipid diversity and its physiological significance

lipid engineering

lipid enzyme mechanism, kinetics and inhibition

lipid gene multiplicity and physiological significance

lipid polymorphism and its physiological role

lipid specificity and interchangeability in lipid-protein interactions

liposomes as vehicles for protein reconstitution and drug delivery

membrane proteins: biogenesis, structure and functions

permanent and transient lipid-protein interactions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between lipids, proteins, and membrane structures, as well as their roles in various biological processes.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9 - Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

The Lipids, Membranes and Membranous Organelles section does not consider submissions focusing on clinical treatment or genetic diseases without a fundamental basis in lipid biology, membrane structure, or membranous organelle function. However, studies that emphasize the molecular or cellular mechanisms underlying these topics and contribute to the understanding of lipid-protein interactions, membrane protein biogenesis, and membrane structure and functions are welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of membrane biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.