Scope

“Omnis membrana e membrana.” Although membrane lipid diversity and protein structures for each organism are genetically predetermined and each membrane protein can explore membrane lipid diversity within a genetically and structurally predefined range of possibilities, the defining lipid function is a challenging task because of the diversity of chemical and physical collective properties of lipids and the fact that each lipid type potentially is involved at various levels of cellular function. These diverse functions are made possible by a family of chemically, structurally and conformationally different lipid molecules that are physically fluid and deformable to enable non-covalent interaction in a flexible and specific manner with other macromolecules. Lipids are not covalently bound in membranes but rather interact dynamically to form transient arrangements with asymmetry both perpendicular and parallel to the plane of the lipid bilayer. Lipids are integral components of stable membrane protein and protein complexes and serve specific structural roles by affecting protein conformation, by serving as the ‘bridging glue’ that holds complexes together, or by providing the flexible interface between protein subunits or between lipid and proteins by serving as “lubricant”. At the same time they can organize into the very stable but highly dynamic supramolecular structures we know as biological membranes. Lipid diversity is necessary to generate thin and thick cell membranes with either barrier functions or biogenic functions, enable membranes to curve, bend and bulge, support the proper folding and activities of membrane proteins many of which may require not only a particular lipid environment but also a different lipid sidedness (i.e. transbilayer compositional, physical and charge asymmetries). A dynamic view of lipid and protein organization reveals previously unrecognized possibilities for cellular regulation and understanding of disease states resulting from mis-folded and mis-oriented proteins. A new explanatory hypothesis and experimental models should be explored to understand how membrane lipid-protein lateral and transmembrane heterogeneity becomes controlled by the equilibrium and non-equilibrium states of the lipid-protein matrix.

It is tempting to speculate that during the course of evolution, both proteins and lipids were co-evolved together in the context of the lipid environment of membrane systems in which both are mutually depend on each other. Whether membrane proteins are matured through interaction with preexisting or de novo synthesized phospholipids, denoted as the “phospholipid” code?

Extracellular vesicles are emerging as another mechanism of intercellular, bacteria-host communication which are designed by nature to carry a variety of cellular cargos such as lipids, nucleic acids and proteins which act as ‘mediators’ of intercellular communications and communications of bacterial and cancer cells with changing environment. Cancer cells secrete exosomes to promote self-proliferation, promote tumor progression, stimulate tumor cancer invasion and metastasis playing an important role in communicating between tumor cells and their microenvironment. Despite fact that the number of endomembrane systems and subcellular organelles in unicellular microorganism is indeed very limited, bacteria may have intracellular membranes (mesosomes, magnetosomes, anammoxosomes, acidocalcisomes etc.) and release membrane vesicles which can transmit virulence factors to host cells and play multifaceted role.

The scope of this section encompasses both experimental and theoretical studies and novel findings that report on all aspects of the membrane protein and lipid structure and membrane structure dynamics. We welcome experimental, theoretical, computational, modelling and/or combined experimental-computational studies of the structure, dynamics and function of lipid and membrane proteins in vivo, in vitro, in silico and in vesiculo. We also welcome manuscripts that report on novel methods (lipid engineering, lipid conformation and asymmetry etc) aimed at addressing novel problems of membrane and lipid biology as such as chemical, biochemical and imaging tools (e.g., lipidomics, membrane protein proteomics, culturomics (the culturing of bacteria at near natural environment mimicking within-host envelope remodeling and bacteria-bacteria interactions), optogenetics etc.) used in their broadest sense to study and manipulate biological membranes and their main components.

This includes, but is not necessarily limited to:

• Dynamic membrane structure

• Membrane proteins: biogenesis, structure and functions

• Flip-flopping membrane proteins and proteins with anomalous biogenesis

• Permanent and transient lipid-protein interactions

• Covalent post-translational modification of membrane proteins

• Bacterial translocon

• Lipid diversity and its physiological significance

• Lipid enzyme mechanism, kinetics and inhibition

• Lipid engineering

• Cell-free lipid biosynthesis

• Development of novel applications to assay lipid enzyme activities, determine an orientation of their active sites, visualize an individual lipids and map their transmembrane distribution

• Lipid gene multiplicity and physiological significance

• Lipid and protein topogenesis

• Conformational dynamics of lipid molecules and lipid bilayers

• Lipid polymorphism and its physiological role

• Lateral (rafts and microdomains) and transmembrane heterogeneity

• Lipid specificity and interchangeability in lipid-protein interactions

• Apoptotic and non-apoptotic externalization of individual lipids

• Lipid-dependent protein topological and folding disorders

• Discovery of unknown lipids and pathways in unculturable and pathogenic bacteria

• Environment, host- and antibiotic stress-dependent remodelling of bacterial envelope

• Mechanism of intermembrane lipid transport in diderm (surrounded by two membranes) organisms (Gram-negative bacteria) and organelles (mitochondria and chloroplasts).

• Exosomes, intramembranous and extramembrane organelles

• Intracellular phospholipid transfer at membrane contact sites

• Apoptotic extracellular vesicle-mediated signaling in regeneration and carcinogenesis

• Liposomes as vehicles for protein reconstitution and drug delivery