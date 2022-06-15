Scope

The Micronutrient Biology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the essential roles of micronutrients in human health and beyond.

Led by Dr. Konstantinos Zarbalis from the University of California, Davis, and Dr. Maret Traber from the Oregon State University, the Micronutrient Biology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of micronutrient research, which connect the understanding of molecular mechanisms, bioavailability, metabolism, and physiological effects.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

micronutrient bioavailability and metabolism: investigating factors influencing how the body absorbs, transports, stores, and utilizes micronutrients, including their interactions with other components of the diet

micronutrient deficiencies and supplementation: addressing global burden, efficacy of supplementation strategies, and novel approaches to combat malnutrition

micronutrients and cellular processes: exploring the molecular mechanisms underlying the impact of micronutrients on cellular signaling, gene expression, oxidative stress, and mitochondrial function

micronutrients and disease: investigating the potential of micronutrients in the prevention, treatment, and management of various diseases, including cardiovascular disorders, neurodegenerative conditions, cancer, and metabolic syndromes

micronutrients and human health: unraveling the role of vitamins, minerals, and trace elements in promoting optimal health, disease prevention, and overall well-being across different life stages

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the effects and outcomes of micronutrients, with a focus on human health.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the micronutrient bioavailability and metabolism, micronutrient deficiencies and supplementation, micronutrients and cellular processes, micronutrients and disease, and micronutrients and human health (SDG 2: Zero Hunger, SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of micronutrient research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.