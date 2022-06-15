Scope

The Molecular Biophysics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding health and disease mechanisms at molecular and atomic levels.

Led by Dr. Ioan Andricioaei from the University of California, Irvine, the Molecular Biophysics section welcomes submissions in various domains of molecular biophysics, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to address biological and medical problems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial intelligence in molecular biophysics

computational biology

cryo-electron microscopy

crystallography

electron paramagnetic resonance

fluorescence spectroscopy

folding, interactions, and assembly of proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids

large protein complex assembly

membrane protein-mediated signal transduction

nanotechnology

nuclear magnetic resonance

protein and RNA phase separation

protein homeostasis

protein interaction in immune responses

Raman spectroscopy

single-cell biophysics

spectroscopic methods (visible and UV-spectroscopy)

structural biology strategies

studies supporting drug design in human diseases

viral infection processes

visible and UV-spectroscopy

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of molecular mechanisms underlying various conditions, including infectious, neurodegenerative, aging-related, and immunity-related diseases, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of molecular biophysics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.