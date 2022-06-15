Scope

The Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of diagnostic and therapeutic tools for clinical use.

Led by Prof. Matteo Becatti from the Department of Experimental and Clinical Biomedical Sciences 'Mario Serio' at the University of Firenze, the Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics section welcomes submissions in various domains of molecular biosciences, which connect the identification of molecular targets and biomarkers to their clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advancement and improvement of drug and diagnostic co-developments

application of diagnostic methodologies and therapeutics in clinical trials

biomarkers for drug development and personalized medicine

detection and monitoring of molecular causes of disease

development of microbiome-based interventions for disease prevention and treatment

emerging molecular technologies and approaches for diagnosis, monitoring, or treatment of disease

genetic variations affecting drug response, metabolism, adverse events, and disease progression

molecular therapies using novel vehicles, such as multifunctional nanoconstructs and nanoparticulate drug carriers

application of single-cell molecular techniques to dissect cellular heterogeneity, identify rare cell populations, and uncover molecular targets and biomarkers at the individual cell level

regulatory and ethical issues in molecular diagnostics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular diagnostics and therapeutics field, focusing on the topics listed above.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the molecular diagnostics and therapeutics, focusing on drug and diagnostic co-developments, clinical trials, personalized medicine, disease detection and monitoring, emerging molecular technologies (including the design and development of medical devices, diagnostic tools, and drug delivery systems), genetic variations, novel molecular therapies, and regulatory and ethical issues, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics section does not consider submissions related to clinical trials, medical imaging, inflammation and immune response, mental health, unless they have a strong molecular diagnostics or therapeutics component. However, the section does focus on bioinformatic studies (including artificial intelligence techniques, such as machine learning and deep learning, to analyze complex molecular data, predict disease outcomes, and optimize diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.) identifying diagnostic or prognostic markers for diseases, with in silico data supported by validating results. Studies without relevance to diagnostics or therapeutics are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of molecular biosciences to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.