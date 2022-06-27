Main content

Specialty chief editor william c cho QEH Kowloon , Hong Kong, SAR China Specialty Chief Editor Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics

Scope Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics serves as an international forum for the publication of significant basic, translational, and clinical research toward the identification of diagnostic and therapeutic tools for clinical use — e.g. biomarkers and new molecular targets, such as those identified through pharmacogenomics, epigenomics, proteomics, metabolomics assays and platforms.

Drawing from a broad range of subdisciplines, Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics publishes the works describing technological advances in the detection and monitoring of the molecular causes of disease, including infectious and genetic diseases and cancer; the use of biomarkers to guide drug development and target patient groups for personalized medicine; the latest discoveries toward understanding the effects of genetic variations on drug response, drug metabolism, adverse events, and disease progression; the advancement and improvement of drug and diagnostic co-developments; the application of diagnostic methodologies and therapeutics in clinical trials; emerging new or improved molecular technologies and approaches for the diagnosis, monitoring or treatment of disease; as well as regulatory and ethical issues in molecular diagnostics. On the other hand, novel vehicles (e.g. multifunctional nanoconstructs and nanoparticulate drug carriers) for molecular therapies are also of great interest. Furthermore, with the wide-spread application of functional genomics for precision medicine (e.g. CRISPR), we are opening a new horizon in gene therapy. Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics also provides information about the growing number of diagnostic tests and therapeutics being approved or reaching late stage clinical development. Our ultimate goal is to accelerate communication and foster momentum in all aspects of molecular diagnostics and therapeutics.

For bioinformatic studies aimed at identifying a candidate set of diagnostic or prognostic markers for diseases, the section Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics of Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences will consider for review only those submissions presenting in silico data supported by validating results (independent cohort or in vitro or in vivo validation). Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Submission Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

