Scope

The Molecular Evolution section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the molecular basis of evolution across various levels of biological organization.

Led by Dr. Gavin Huttley from Australian National University, the Molecular Evolution section welcomes submissions in the various domains of molecular evolution, which connect interdisciplinary fields such as biochemistry, structural biology, and population genetics to provide a comprehensive understanding of evolutionary processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

computational or statistical methods, or theoretical work concerning molecular genetic variation

computational methods and tools, including phylogenetic reconstruction

computational resources, including databases

development and application of machine learning techniques to molecular evolutionary processes

evolutionary perspectives on comparative, functional, or structural genomics

empirical studies, including synthetic biological molecules and systems

molecular evolution of development

molecular evolutionary ecology, including molecular epidemiology

molecular coevolution

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about molecular evolutionary processes or the production of data suitable for such studies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of molecular evolution to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.