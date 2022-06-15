Scope

The Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of protein biochemistry and is led by Prof. Gloria Ferreira, University of South Florida.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

chemical and biochemical methodologies for protein modifications and characterization

discovery of new enzyme activities and moonlighting roles

enzyme mechanism, kinetics, and inhibition

molecular mechanisms for regulating protein biological activity and protein allostery

novel catalytic bioengineered enzymes and enzymes applied for organic catalysis

protein exploitation for the treatment of pathologies, including genetic diseases

protein folding and disordered proteins

protein mimicry and bioengineered proteins

protein post-translational modifications associated with cellular functions, hormone signaling, and diseases

proteins involved in diseases, proteins as drug targets, and targeted biologics

proteomic and epigenetic studies allowing pinpoint protein networking

receptors and carriers with related ligand binding and design

single-molecule spectroscopy and biophysics protein studies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular aspects of proteins and their interactions, functions, and regulation in various biological contexts.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of protein biochemistry, enzyme exploitation, molecular mechanisms, catalytic bioengineered enzymes, proteins involved in diseases, protein mimicry, post-translational modifications, proteomic and epigenetic studies, receptors and carriers, and single-molecule spectroscopy in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on clinical aspects of oncology, cardiology, or other medical specialties, unless they directly involve protein biochemistry research. Studies that lack a strong connection to protein biochemistry principles and applications are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of protein biochemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.