Scope

Life depends on the “smart cooperation” among proteins: enzymes, antibodies, receptors, carriers, storage proteins, hormones, growth factors, muscle filaments and structural proteins. It is striking that even a single missing or acquired protein function in a specific compartment, as well as a single amino acid substitution within a defined protein, might lead to diseases. This indicates the astonishingly tight interplay among biomolecules and, in turn, its complexity. The molecular deciphering of proteins impacts primarily on biology, medicine, and drug development, but also on applied fields such as biotechnology, biomaterials, bioengineering and biosensors.



The section Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences aims to publish studies on all aspects of protein biochemistry that offer well-defined and deep chemical/molecular insights, rather than purely phenomenological and cellular studies, for the advancement of basic and applied sciences. The Editor interprets the Section of Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences as a hub of high quality papers on experimental and theoretical studies that report on all aspects of protein energy landscape, function, regulation, protein-protein interactions, protein disease-associated molecular changes, enzyme exploitation for the treatment of pathologies, including genetic diseases.



This includes, but is not necessarily limited to:

- Discovery of new enzyme activities, moonlighting roles and disordered proteins

- Novel catalytic bioengineered enzymes and enzymes applied for organic catalysis

- Enzyme mechanism, kinetics and inhibition

- Proteins involved in diseases, proteins as drug targets and targeted biologics

- Receptors and carriers with related ligand binding and design

- Proteins mimicry and bioengineered proteins

- Chemical and biochemical methodologies for protein modifications for basic and applied goals

- Molecular mechanisms for regulating protein biological activity and protein allostery

- Protein post-translational modifications associated with cellular functions, hormone signaling and diseases

- Proteomic and epigenetic studies allowing pinpoint protein networking

- Complementary experimental and computational studies on protein dynamics

- Novel methods or powerful application of methods for the understanding of proteins at the molecular level.

- Single-molecule spectroscopy and biophysics protein studies.

New concepts, ideas and interpretations of existing findings are vital to advance science and as such we welcome, aside from Original Research and Reviews, also Perspective, Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory and Opinion articles, as well as robust reviews on specific proteins and focussed Research Topic Collections. As part of the relaunch of this section, we will launch ‘Hot Spots’, invited comments from leading scientists on relevant and “hot” scientific issues, methods, discoveries.