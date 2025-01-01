young-ho ahn
Ewha Womans University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
Ewha Womans University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
Rocky Mountain Laboratories, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH)
Hamilton, United States
Community Reviewer
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
University of Sonora
Hermosillo, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
Juárez University of the State of Durango
Durango, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Bethesda, United States
Community Reviewer
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
UPR9002 Architecture et Réactivité de l' arN
Strasbourg, France
Community Reviewer
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
Biogen Idec (United States)
Cambridge, United States
Community Reviewer
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Community Reviewer
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
James Madison University
Harrisonburg, United States
Community Reviewer
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
Moffitt Cancer Center
Tampa, United States
Community Reviewer
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
Department of biotechnology and bioscience, University Milano Bicocca
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
CONICET Institute of Biology and Experimental Medicine (IBYME)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
University of Parma
Parma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
Institute of Nutrition and Food Technology, Biomedical Research Center, University of Granada
Granada, Spain
Community Reviewer
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
CONICET Instituto de Biología Molecular y Celular de Rosario (IBR)
Rosario, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences