gloria c ferreira
University of South Florida
Tampa, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
King Saud University
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
Institute of Biostructure and Bioimaging, Department of Biomedical Sciences, National Research Council (CNR)
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
East Tennessee State University
Johnson City, United States
Associate Editor
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
Department of Chemical and Geological Sciences, University of Modena and Reggio Emilia
Modena, Italy
Associate Editor
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
University of British Columbia
Vancouver, Canada
Associate Editor
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Amherst, United States
Associate Editor
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
University of Verona
Verona, Italy
Associate Editor
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
INSERM Dynamique des Structures et Interactions des Macromolécules Biologiques (DSIMB)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
University of Brasilia
Brasilia, Brazil
Associate Editor
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
University of Perugia
Perugia, Italy
Associate Editor
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
Department of Biophysics, University of Delhi
India, India
Associate Editor
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences
Department of Biology and Biotechnology Lazzaro Spallanzani, University of Pavia
Pavia, Italy
Associate Editor
Protein Biochemistry for Basic and Applied Sciences