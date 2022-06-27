Scope

By revealing the composition and organization of biological molecules both alone and in complex, structural biology can provide insights into macromolecular interactions at their most granular level. Our firm belief is that a structural description is the only way to provide mechanistic information about biological processes. Section Structural Biology therefore welcomes original papers on a broad range of subjects relating to this discipline that may provide appreciable advancements in the understanding of mechanisms of macromolecular interaction — with the ultimate ambition of elucidating the temporal dimension of cellular interactions and processes.



We particularly aim to reconstruct the dynamic complexity of biological machines, which often rely on intricate networks of competing interactions that form and dissolve in a time-resolved way. We believe that this approach is timely, given both the phenomenal new information obtained from the genomic revolution and technical advancements owing to developments in biophysical methodology. We are of course not restricted to proteins but are interested in a structural description of any type of biologically relevant macromolecule, ranging from polynucleotides to lipids and polysaccharides, as well as their mutual interactions. Authors are encouraged to submit reports on research using a wide range of high- and low-resolution techniques including both experimental and testable computational approaches. Studies that employ multidisciplinary approaches and techniques to probe mechanism are of particular interest.



When feasible, we particularly welcome studies aiming at placing macromolecules in environments as close as possible to those seen in vivo, and the development of new techniques to allow such investigations.