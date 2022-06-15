Department of Neurosurgery, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey

Scope

The Brain Disease Mechanisms section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying central nervous system pathologies.

Led by Dr. Detlev Boison from the Department of Neurosurgery at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, the Brain Disease Mechanisms section welcomes submissions in the various domains of molecular neuroscience, which aim to connect the understanding of disease mechanisms with the development of targeted therapeutic approaches.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

development of disease modifying therapeutics targeting interconnected networks

epigenetic, and genetic mechanisms at the subcellular, cellular, and regional levels

glial pathologies involving astrocytes, oligodendrocytes, and Schwann cells

interconnectedness of various mechanisms and the identification of commonalities between different neurological conditions

metabolic, epigenetic, and genetic mechanisms at the subcellular, cellular, and regional levels

neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative, neuroinflammatory, and neuropsychiatric diseases

physiological, molecular, cellular, metabolic, epigenetic, and genetic mechanisms at the subcellular, cellular, and regional levels

stroke, epilepsy, traumatic and spinal cord injuries, infection, and myelin disorders

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about central nervous system mechanisms and their translation into novel therapeutic approaches.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of brain disease mechanisms, neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative, neuroinflammatory, and neuropsychiatric diseases, stroke, epilepsy, traumatic and spinal cord injuries, infection, and myelin disorders as well as the development of targeted therapeutic approaches, in alignment with #SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being.

The Brain Disease Mechanisms section does not consider submissions focused on machine learning applications, clinical aspects of mood and anxiety disorders, or medical diagnostics. However, studies involving animal models or gene expression studies will be considered if they have a strong foundation in brain disease mechanisms and contribute to understanding the molecular and cellular processes underlying central nervous system pathologies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of molecular neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.