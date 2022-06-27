detlev boison
Department of Neurosurgery, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
New Brunswick, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Brain Disease Mechanisms
University of Rome Tor Vergata
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Brain Disease Mechanisms
Fudan University
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Brain Disease Mechanisms
Université de Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Brain Disease Mechanisms
Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, University of Melbourne
Parkville, Australia
Associate Editor
Brain Disease Mechanisms
School of Biosciences and Technology, Vellore Institute of Technology
Vellore, India
Associate Editor
Brain Disease Mechanisms
Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami
Miami, United States
Associate Editor
Brain Disease Mechanisms
University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School
Worcester, MA, United States
Associate Editor
Brain Disease Mechanisms
College of Staten Island
Staten Island, United States
Associate Editor
Brain Disease Mechanisms
University of Erlangen Nuremberg
Erlangen, Germany
Associate Editor
Brain Disease Mechanisms
Nagasaki University
Nagasaki, Japan
Associate Editor
Brain Disease Mechanisms
University of Göttingen
Göttingen, Germany
Associate Editor
Brain Disease Mechanisms
Centre for Molecular Biology Severo Ochoa, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Brain Disease Mechanisms
Queen Square Institute of Neurology, Faculty of Brain Sciences, University College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Brain Disease Mechanisms
Division of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, Department of Pediatrics, School of Medicine, Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan
Ann Arbor, United States
Associate Editor
Brain Disease Mechanisms
National Institute of Science and Health for Aging (IRCCS)
Ancona, Italy
Associate Editor
Brain Disease Mechanisms