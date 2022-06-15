Scope

The Methods and Model Organisms section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the molecular and cellular basis of brain structure, design, and function.

Led by Dr. Gregg Homanics from the University of Pittsburgh, the Methods and Model Organisms section welcomes submissions in various domains of molecular neuroscience, which connect the understanding of normal and pathological brain function.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral assays

chemogenetics

genetic engineering techniques (e.g., CRISPR, neuroepigenetic editing, site-specific recombinases)

genetic screens

imaging methods

model systems (e.g., vertebrate and invertebrate animals, brain organoids, induced pluripotent stem cell-based approaches)

optogenetics

transcriptomics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of these methods and model systems to gain insight into brain function and dysfunction.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the # SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, and #SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Methods and Model Organisms section does not consider submissions focused solely on clinical conditions without a connection to molecular neuroscience or the use of model organisms. Research that does not emphasize methodological advancements or the application of model organisms in understanding biological processes is outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of molecular neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.