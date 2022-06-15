Scope

The Molecular Signalling and Pathways section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying brain structure, design, and function.

Led by Dr. Jean-Marc Taymans from Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM), the Molecular Signalling and Pathways section welcomes submissions in various domains of molecular neuroscience, which connect the identification of key molecular switches to neuronal phenotypes in experimental model systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biochemical characterization of proteins and macromolecular complexes in brain signaling pathways

bioinformatics approaches for pathway analysis and biomolecular modeling

chemical biology and pharmacological approaches in cells and model organisms

molecular manipulations such as knockout, knock-down, and knock-in techniques

screening technologies for pathway activity and regulation at the molecular level

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular and cellular players that define cellular identities and govern signaling pathways in the brain. In addition, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) #SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and #SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Molecular Signalling and Pathways section does not consider articles focused on clinical practice, wound healing, obesity and exercise. However, submissions related to specific diseases such as Alzheimer's, major depressive disorder, glioma, and cancer treatment may be considered if they provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular and cellular players that define cellular identities and govern signaling pathways in the brain.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of molecular neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.