Scope

The Neuroplasticity and Development section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the molecular mechanisms behind structural and functional changes in neural circuits, neurons, and synaptic connections throughout the lifespan.

Led by Dr. Clive Bramham from the University of Bergen, the Neuroplasticity and Development section welcomes submissions in various domains of molecular neuroscience, which connect the understanding of molecular mechanisms to their roles in normal and pathological conditions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biosensors and genetically-encoded probes for monitoring and manipulating plasticity

dysregulation of plasticity in neurodevelopmental disorders

effects of stress, exercise, and diet on neuroplasticity and development

epigenetic regulation of cellular state and metaplasticity

gliotransmission in developmental and adult synaptic plasticity

homeostasis and maintenance of synapses and networks

molecular diversity of synaptic plasticity and cell-type specific function

neurogenesis and stem cell plasticity

protein machines and role of phase-separation in dendritic spine plasticity

role of plasticity in learning, memory, and forgetting

translational control in axonal and dendritic development and plasticity

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular mechanisms and their roles in neuroplasticity and development across various contexts and conditions.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the #SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, and #SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Neuroplasticity and Development section does not consider submissions focused solely on genetic mutations, biomarker research, vesicle biology, myelin research, or mitochondrial function. Studies without a foundation in the section's core themes, such as molecular mechanisms behind structural and functional changes in neural circuits, neurons, and synaptic connections throughout the lifespan, will be deemed outside its scope.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of molecular neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.