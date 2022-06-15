Scope

The Pain Mechanisms and Modulators section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing pain at various levels of biological organization.

Led by Dr. Robert Vandenberg from The University of Sydney, the Pain Mechanisms and Modulators section welcomes submissions in the various domains of molecular neuroscience, which connect fundamental research with potential therapeutic applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

electrophysiology, imaging, and behavioral studies related to pain

identification of specific and effective targets for pain treatment

molecular biology, genomics, and proteomics in pain research

neuropathic, inflammatory, and acute pain

physiology, pathology, and pharmacology of pain

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms and modulators of pain, contributing to the development of novel therapeutic approaches.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) #SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Pain Mechanisms and Modulators section does not consider submissions focused on bibliometric analysis, general laboratory techniques, or experimental procedures that do not directly contribute to the understanding of pain mechanisms or modulation at a molecular level. Similarly, studies on complementary/alternative medicine, e.g., acupuncture/electroacupuncture will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of molecular neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.