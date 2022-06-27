Mission & scope

Frontiers in Nanotechnology is an interdisciplinary journal publishing high-impact research across nanoscience and nanotechnology, at the interface of chemistry, physics, materials science and engineering. This multidisciplinary Open Access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to academia, industry and the public worldwide.

Nanotechnology involves the ability to see and to manipulate individual atoms and molecules. This translates in a variety of associated research and applications, ranging from extensions of conventional device physics to completely new approaches based upon molecular self-assembly. Enabled by the availability of completely new tools to see and control matter at the nanoscale level, these are exciting times for nanotechnology in developing new materials and devices with a vast range of applications in nanomedicine, nanoelectronics, biomaterials, energy production, and consumer products.

Frontiers in Nanotechnology publishes cutting-edge fundamental and applied research related to novel nanofabrication methods and the synthesis, assembly and characterization of nanostructures with biomedical, energy and environmental applications.