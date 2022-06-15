Scope

The Nanophotonics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study and application of light behavior and interactions at the nanoscale.

Led by Prof. Nicolae-Coriolan Panoiu from University College London, the Nanophotonics section welcomes submissions in various domains of nanophotonics, which explore the connections between fundamental aspects of light behavior and nanometer-scale objects.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced photonic modulation: devices, systems, and techniques

ato-optics

bio-nanophotonics

computational photonics and device modeling

deep learning for photonic nanostructures design

fluorescent materials

free-space, and satellite communications

image and signal processing

imaging systems and optical microscopy

integrated optical devices and photovoltaic devices

laser machining and fabrication techniques

laser optics

light-matter interaction at the nanoscale

liquid crystals, displays, and photonic crystals

nanoplasmonics

nonlinear optics

on-chip optical networks

optical fibers

optical nanoantennae

optical properties and applications of 2D materials

optical sensors and detectors

optical sources and amplifiers

optics at surfaces

photonic metamaterials, photoluminescence

quantum optics

semiconductor optics

silicon photonics

terahertz and X-ray optics

topological photonics

ultrafast

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between light and nanoscale materials, as well as their applications in various fields.

The Nanophotonics section also encourages articles on technologies for the integration of electronic and photonic systems, on-chip optical networks and the commercialization of photonic nanodevices. Articles with a strong focus on device nanofabrication and biomedical applications may be better suited to our sister Nanodevices and Biomedical Nanotechnology sections of the journal.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nanophotonics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.