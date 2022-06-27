Main content

Specialty chief editor nicolae coriolan panoiu University College London London , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Nanophotonics

Scope The Nanophotonics section publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research spanning the fields of nanophotonics, a key rapidly growing area of nanotechnology focused on fundamental aspects of the behavior of light at the nanoscale, and of the interaction of nanometer-scale objects with light. The section is dedicated to all light-(nano)matter interactions and its applications to nanophotonic devices, photonic integrated systems, optical sensors and optical communications. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: • Opto-nanoelectronics and opto-nanomechanics • Integrated optical devices and photovoltaic devices • Liquid crystals, displays and photonic crystals • Optical properties and applications of (2D)-materials • Photonic metamaterials, photoluminescence and fluorescent materials • Nonlinear optics • Optical nanoantennae • Light-matter interaction at the nanoscale • Optical fibers, free-space and satellite communications • Terahertz and X-ray optics • Ultrafast and ato-optics • Optics at surfaces • Nanoplasmonics • Topological photonics • Quantum optics • Image and signal processing • Imaging systems and optical microscopy • Optical sources and amplifiers • Laser optics • Optical sensors and detectors • Silicon photonics • On-chip optical networks • Advanced photonic modulation: devices, systems, and techniques • Bio-nanophotonics • Deep learning for photonic nanostructures design • Computational photonics and device modelling • Semiconductor optics • Laser machining and fabrication techniques The Nanophotonics section also encourages articles on technologies for the integration of electronic and photonic systems, on-chip optical networks and the commercialization of photonic nanodevices. Articles with a strong focus on device nanofabrication and biomedical applications may be better suited to our sister Nanodevices and Biomedical Nanotechnology sections of the journal. Frontiers in Nanotechnology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Nanotechnol.

Abbreviation fnano

Electronic ISSN 2673-3013

Indexed in Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, Chinese Academy of Sciences GoOA, Inspec, Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), CNKI Scholar, DeepGreen, Jisc, Sherpa/Romeo, MyScienceWork

Impact 1.1 CiteScore

Submission Nanophotonics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Correction, Methods, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Nanophotonics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.