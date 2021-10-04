Scope

The Isolation and Purification section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the extraction, isolation, and purification of natural products from various sources.

Led by Dr. Usama Abdelmohsen from Deraya University, the Isolation and Purification section welcomes submissions in the various domains of natural products research, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to advance the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioassay-guided isolation of secondary metabolites

chromatographic separation of natural products

green and sustainable isolation techniques: Emphasize the importance of environmentally friendly approaches in natural product isolation.

isolation of complex natural products: Focus on challenges and strategies for isolating compounds with intricate structures.

isolation of natural products from endophytes: Explore the potential of endophytic fungi and bacteria as sources of novel compounds.

isolation of natural products from extremophiles: Highlight the exploration of unique microbial and plant sources.

isolation of natural products from marine organisms: Address the specific challenges and opportunities in marine natural product research.

isolation of natural products from medicinal plants: Emphasize the importance of traditional knowledge in guiding isolation efforts.

metabolomics-driven isolation of natural products from terrestrial and marine sources

miniaturization and automation: Highlight the application of advanced technologies to improve efficiency and throughput in isolation processes.

new methods for extracting secondary metabolites from natural sources

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the techniques and methodologies employed in the isolation and purification of natural products.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 14: Life Below Water and SDG 15: Life on Land.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of natural products research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.