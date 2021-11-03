Scope

The Isolation and Purification specialty section of Frontiers in Natural Products publishes high-quality, fundamental and applied research relating to the isolation and purification of natural products.

The wide structural diversity and range of biological activities in natural products continues to be important to drug discovery. Identifying novel lead compounds from natural sources is challenging and relies on multidisciplinary approaches. Technological developments have improved strategies for targeting natural products and the detection of novel chemical scaffolds with fascinating pharmacological potential. Accordingly, this section aims to highlight recent advances and fresh insights concerning the extraction, isolation and purification of natural products from a diverse range of marine and terrestrial sources, such as plants, insects, microorganisms, sponges, corals and ascidians. Topics covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• New methods for extracting secondary metabolites from natural sources

• Metabolomics-driven isolation of natural products from terrestrial and marine sources

• Chromatographic separation of natural products

• Bioassay-guided isolation of secondary metabolites.