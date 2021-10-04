Scope

The Natural Product Biosynthesis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration and understanding of natural product biosynthesis processes.

Led by Dr. Olga Genilloud from Fundación MEDINA, the Natural Product Biosynthesis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of natural product biosynthesis, which connect fundamental and applied research to advance the knowledge in this field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioengineering and synthetic biology

biocatalysts

bioinformatics and AI approaches

biosynthesis of specialized metabolites

biosynthetic diversity

enzymology

genetics and gene expression

primary and secondary metabolism

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the biosynthesis of natural products and their underlying mechanisms.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, SDG 13: Climate Action, and SDG 15: Life on Land.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of natural product biosynthesis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.