Scope

The Structural and Stereochemical Analysis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the investigation of natural product molecules' structures and 3D arrangements.

Led by Dr. Quezia Cass from the Federal University of São Carlos, the Structural and Stereochemical Analysis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of natural product chemistry, which connect the understanding of molecular structures to their pharmacological properties, toxicity, and metabolism.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

affinity selection mass spectrometry in natural product chemistry

applications of hyphenated techniques in natural product chemistry

biosynthetic implications of natural product stereochemistry

chiral screening technologies in natural product chemistry

chiroptical spectroscopy in natural product chemistry

lc-ms/ms in natural product chemistry

metabolite profiling (omics-based approaches)

nmr spectroscopy in natural product chemistry

theoretical simulations for conformational and configurational analysis of natural products

x-ray crystallography in natural product chemistry

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the structural and stereochemical aspects of natural products and their implications in various fields.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of natural product chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.