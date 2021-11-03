Main content

Specialty chief editor quezia b. cass Federal University of São Carlos São Carlos , Brazil Specialty Chief Editor Structural and Stereochemical Analysis

Scope The Structural and Stereochemical Analysis specialty section of Frontiers in Natural Products will publish state-of-the-art research relating to the analysis of the structures and 3D arrangements of natural product molecules. This section will encompass both the theoretical and experimental aspects involved in the structural and stereochemical elucidation of naturally occurring molecules. Further, since structure, in particular stereochemistry, plays a significant role in the pharmacological proprieties, toxicity and metabolism of bioactive compounds, research covering aspects of the relationships between structure and activity is also envisaged. This section will publish original research articles, critical reviews, perspectives, and mini reviews in areas including, but not limited to: • NMR spectroscopy in natural product chemistry • LC -MS/MS in natural product chemistry • Applications of hyphenated techniques in natural product chemistry • Affinity selection mass spectrometry in natural product chemistry • Metabolite profiling (omics-based approaches) • Chiral screening technologies in natural product chemistry • Chiroptical spectroscopy in natural product chemistry • X-ray crystallography in natural product chemistry • Theoretical simulations for conformational and configurational analysis of natural products • Biosynthetic implications of natural product stereochemistry.

