cengiz acarturk
Department of Cognitive Science, Institute of Philosophy, Jagiellonian University
Kraków, Poland
Community Reviewer
Physical Neuroergonomics
Department of Cognitive Science, Institute of Philosophy, Jagiellonian University
Kraków, Poland
Community Reviewer
Physical Neuroergonomics
University of Poitiers
Poitiers, France
Community Reviewer
Physical Neuroergonomics
São Paulo State University
São Paulo, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Physical Neuroergonomics
Université de Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Physical Neuroergonomics
State University of Campinas
Campinas, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Physical Neuroergonomics
University of Milan, Department of Health Sciences
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Physical Neuroergonomics
University of León
León, Spain
Community Reviewer
Physical Neuroergonomics
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Community Reviewer
Physical Neuroergonomics
New York University Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Physical Neuroergonomics
Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte
Natal, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Physical Neuroergonomics
UMR5549 Centre de Recherche Cerveau et Cognition (CerCo)
Toulouse, France
Community Reviewer
Physical Neuroergonomics
Northumbria University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Physical Neuroergonomics
School of Biomedical Engineering, Science and Health Systems, Drexel University
Philadelphia, United States
Community Reviewer
Physical Neuroergonomics
Montreal University
Montreal, Canada
Community Reviewer
Physical Neuroergonomics
University of Poitiers
Poitiers, France
Community Reviewer
Physical Neuroergonomics
TOBB University of Economics and Technology
Ankara, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Physical Neuroergonomics