Mission & scope

Frontiers in Neuroergonomics is an interdisciplinary journal that explores the neural mechanisms underlying human perceptual, cognitive, and motor functioning in natural and synthetic settings.

This DOAJ indexed journal is led by Field Chief Editors Prof Hasan Ayaz (Drexel University, USA), Prof Frederic Dehais (Institut Supérieur de l'Aéronautique et de l'Espace, ISAE-SUPAERO, France), and Prof Waldemar Karwowski (University of Central Florida, USA). Frontiers in Neuroergonomics seeks submissions that advance the application of neuroscience and neuroengineering to human factors, ergonomics, and engineering.

Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

brain aging and injury

brain-computer interfaces and human-machine teaming

brain health and cognitive development

brain imaging and neuro/biosignal analysis

decision-making and executive functioning

motor control and physical performance

neural engineering and technology

neuro/biofeedback mechanisms

neuro-rehabilitation

neuro-inspired system design

neuroadaptive technologies

neurocognitive assessment and enhancement

neurostimulation methods

perception, attention, and cognition

situational awareness and cognitive load

skill acquisition and learning processes

social interaction and communication

virtual and augmented reality.

The journal particularly welcomes studies on novel approaches, design tools, methodologies, techniques, and solutions for understanding the human brain at work and in everyday life. It also welcomes studies that support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being; and SDG 9: industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

Frontiers in Neuroergonomics is committed to the theory and application of neuroscience and neuroengineering to ergonomics and everyday settings by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.

AI for Neuroergonomics Prize

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Sponsored by Artificial and Natural Intelligence Toulouse Institute (ANITI), Frontiers in Neuroergonomics launched the AI for Neuroergonomics Prize for the best paper to showcase the innovative use of artificial intelligence in the complex real-life situations. The prize invites submissions from researchers in the field of Neuroergonomics, including but not limited to neuroscientists, psychologists, engineers, and computer scientists.

Eligible articles must be submitted to Frontiers in Neuroergonomics by 31 December 2024, and published by May 2025. Submissions will be evaluated by a panel of experts in the field, with the winner announced in 2025. For any questions, please contact us at neuroergonomics@frontiersin.org.