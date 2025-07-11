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Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Consumer Neuroergonomics
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Consumer Neuroergonomics
Institut Supérieur de l'Aéronautique et de l'Espace (ISAE-SUPAERO)
Toulouse, France
Associate Editor
Consumer Neuroergonomics
Swinburne University of Technology
Hawthorn, Australia
Associate Editor
Consumer Neuroergonomics