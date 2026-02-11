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George Mason University
Fairfax, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Social Neuroergonomics
Technical University of Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Assistant Specialty Chief Editor
Social Neuroergonomics
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Social Neuroergonomics
Centre Matériaux et Télécommunications, Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique, Université du Québec
Varennes, Canada
Associate Editor
Social Neuroergonomics