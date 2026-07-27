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Institut Supérieur de l'Aéronautique et de l'Espace (ISAE-SUPAERO)
Toulouse, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Cognitive Neuroergonomics
Wichita State University
Wichita, United States
Associate Editor
Cognitive Neuroergonomics
Bristol Robotics Laboratory, Faculty of Environment and Technology, University of the West of England
Bristol, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Cognitive Neuroergonomics
University of Oldenburg
Oldenburg, Germany
Associate Editor
Cognitive Neuroergonomics