frederic dehais
Institut Supérieur de l'Aéronautique et de l'Espace (ISAE-SUPAERO)
Toulouse, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Cognitive Neuroergonomics
Wichita State University
Wichita, United States
Associate Editor
Cognitive Neuroergonomics
Bristol Robotics Laboratory, Faculty of Environment and Technology, University of the West of England
Bristol, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Cognitive Neuroergonomics
University of Oldenburg
Oldenburg, Germany
Associate Editor
Cognitive Neuroergonomics
Université Grenoble Alpes
Saint Martin d'Hères, France
Associate Editor
Cognitive Neuroergonomics
National Tsing Hua University
Hsinchu City, Taiwan
Associate Editor
Cognitive Neuroergonomics
Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Associate Editor
Cognitive Neuroergonomics
University of Oldenburg
Oldenburg, Germany
Associate Editor
Cognitive Neuroergonomics
Zhejiang University
Hangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Cognitive Neuroergonomics
University of Colorado Boulder
Boulder, United States
Associate Editor
Cognitive Neuroergonomics
UMR5287 Institut de Neurosciences Cognitives et Intégratives d’Aquitaine (INCIA)
Bordeaux, France
Associate Editor
Cognitive Neuroergonomics
Information Technologies Institute
Thessaloniki, Greece
Associate Editor
Cognitive Neuroergonomics
Northrop Grumman (United States)
Falls Church, United States
Associate Editor
Cognitive Neuroergonomics
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, United States
Associate Editor
Cognitive Neuroergonomics
University of Studies G. d'Annunzio Chieti and Pescara
Chieti, Italy
Associate Editor
Cognitive Neuroergonomics
Air University
Islamabad, Pakistan
Associate Editor
Cognitive Neuroergonomics