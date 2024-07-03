Frontiers launches ANITI prize for the best article on AI for Neuroergonomics

Updated 14 February 2025: The deadlines for this prize have been extended so that eligible articles must be submitted by 31 July 2025 and published by 31 December 2025.

Sponsored by Artificial and Natural Intelligence Toulouse Institute (ANITI), Frontiers in Neuroergonomics launches the AI for Neuroergonomics Prize for the best paper to showcase the innovative use of artificial intelligence in the complex real-life situations. The award aims to recognize and honor groundbreaking contributions at the intersection of AI and neuroscience, highlighting innovative research that pushes the boundaries of our understanding and application of these fields.

Photo credit: Frontiers

The ANITI AI Prize for Neuroergonomics

Worth US$5,450, the ANITI Prize in AI for Neuroergonomics invites submissions from researchers in the field of Neuroergonomics, including but not limited to neuroscientists, psychologists, engineers, and computer scientists. The prize will be awarded to the best paper describing the use of AI techniques in neuroscience research, including applications such as brain-computer interfaces, neuroimaging analysis, and machine learning for decoding brain activity in real-world scenarios. The prize seeks to recognize transformative contributions, whether they involve new algorithms for analyzing functional neuroimaging data, neuro-inspired AI architectures that mimic human cognition, or neurotechnologies designed to enhance well-being and improve lives.

Imagine new algorithms that analyze and classify functional neuroimaging data in real-life contexts, revealing insights into cognitive processes like never before. Envision neuro-inspired AI architectures that mimic human cognition, paving the way for smarter, more adaptive technologies. Picture neurotechnologies designed to enhance well-being and improve lives, making a tangible difference in everyday experiences. These are the kinds of advancements the ANITI AI Prize aims to celebrate and reward.

Submission Details

The deadlines for this prize have been extended so that eligible articles must be submitted by 31 July 2025 and published by 31 December 2025. The winner announced in 2026. For any questions, please contact us at neuroergonomics@frontiersin.org .

Frontiers in Neuroergonomics

Neuroergonomics is a rapidly evolving field that emerged at the end of the 20th century. Pioneered by Professor Raja Parasuraman, it is defined as the study of the human brain at work and in everyday life settings. Frontiers in Neuroergonomics , launched in 2020, provides a global forum for scientists integrating advancements in neuroscience, neuroengineering, human factors, and ergonomics to study brain and body functions in everyday life.

With 150 articles published to-date and over 370,000 article views and downloads, the journal is led by the Field Chief Editors Prof Hasan Ayaz from School of Biomedical Engineering Science and Health Systems (Drexel University), Prof Frédéric Dehais from ISAE-SUPAERO (University of Toulouse), and Prof Waldemar Karwowski from IEMS (University of Central Florida). It aims to expand our understanding of the neural mechanisms underlying human perceptual, cognitive, and motor functioning, and covers seven specific sections:

Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics

Clinical Neuroergonomics

Cognitive Neuroergonomics

Consumer Neuroergonomics

Neurotechnology and Systems Neuroergonomics

Physical Neuroergonomics

Social Neuroergonomics

The Editorial Board includes around 350 scientists from more than 25 countries, representing top institutions like Johns Hopkins University, Université de Montréal, Harvard University, among others. Indexed in major repositories such as ESCI, PMC, and Scopus, Frontiers in Neuroergonomics received its first Impact Factor (1.5) in 2024.

We look forward to your innovative contributions and to advancing the future of AI and neuroscience with the ANITI Prize.

ABOUT FRONTIERS

Frontiers is a leading research publisher. Our role is to provide the world’s scientists with a rigorous and efficient publishing experience. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate collaboration and discovery by making science open – enabling researchers to find the solutions we all need for healthy lives on a healthy planet. Powered by custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and a collaborative peer review, our community journals give experts in more than 1,800 academic fields an open access platform to publish high quality, high impact research. Through our outreach work to build strong partnerships with business, policymakers, and educators, we’re leading the transition to open science.

ABOUT ANITI