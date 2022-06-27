Scope

Brain Imaging Methods is devoted to research methods and techniques, construed very broadly to include any imaging modality used to investigate brain structure or function in living humans or animals. This includes (but is not limited to) magnetic resonance imaging, electrical and magnetic recordings, positron emission tomography, and optical imaging techniques. Neuroimaging has become an essential tool for understanding the brain, and much of this leverage has come through novel techniques for data acquisition, image management, analysis and processing, and statistical modeling. Acquisition techniques have provided for increasingly fine spatial and temporal resolution, as well as providing completely novel contrast mechanisms. Image processing tools have provided the ability to spatially align brains with increasing accuracy, and to remove artifacts that would previously have made data uninterpretable. Statistical analysis tools have provided the means to predict mental states from neuroimaging data with high accuracy, and to integrate increasingly sophisticated computational models of brain function with the modeling of neuroimaging data. As the field matures, techniques are being adopted from other areas of computational and biomedical science that will continue to advance the power of neuroimaging techniques.

Brain Imaging Methods welcomes submissions on the development, improvement, assessment, and validation of methods for the acquisition, management, analysis or interpretation of neuroimaging data. Brain Imaging Methods will also publish didactic reviews, and has a strong commitment to the reproducibility of science as well as education in the field of neuroimaging.

Inclusion of Human Neuroimaging Data and Facilitation of Open Science: In accordance to The Belmont Report, which provides the framework for human subjects research, researchers have a duty to both reduce potential harm to subjects as well as maximize the possible benefits of the research to society. The latter is facilitated by public sharing of data. In terms of human neuroimaging data we recommend depositing anonymized data and analysis results (statistical maps, other derived data) in an appropriate and persistent online repository. Provision of code and documentation necessary to replicate the study and facilitate open science is also strongly encouraged.

Frontiers in Neuroscience is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.