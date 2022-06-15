Scope

The Computational Neuroimaging section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of computational models, physical foundations, and multimodal data integration in neuroimaging.

Led by Dr. Jorge Riera from Florida International University, the Computational Neuroimaging section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neuroimaging, which connect computational approaches with biophysical modeling and data integration.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

brain pharmacokinetics models in nuclear medicine

computational basis and utility of electromagnetic tomography

mechanistic approaches in neuroimaging to study brain disorders (computational psychiatry)

molecular neuroimaging models to study metabolic and vascular pathways

multiscale in neuroimaging – whole brain mesoscopic approach

neural computation with fMRI – from parsimonious to complexity

neuroimaging signatures of neuromodulation with a computational perspective

multimodal neuroimaging integration based on biophysical modelling

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the computational aspects of neuroimaging and their applications in understanding the healthy brain and its disorders.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) #SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and #SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroimaging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.