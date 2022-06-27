Main content

Specialty chief editor jorge j riera Florida International University Miami , United States Specialty Chief Editor Computational Neuroimaging

Scope The Computational Neuroimaging section of Frontiers in Neuroimaging publishes high-quality basic and applied research on the interception between computational models, physical foundations, and multimodal data integration in neuroimaging. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: • Mechanistic Approaches in Neuroimaging to Study Brain Disorders (Computational Psychiatry) • Multimodal Neuroimaging Integration Based on Biophysical Modelling • Neuroimaging Signatures of Neuromodulation with a Computational Perspective • Molecular Neuroimaging Models to Study Metabolic and Vascular Pathways • Brain Pharmacokinetics Models in Nuclear Medicine • Neural Computation with fMRI – From Parsimonious to Complexity • Multiscale in Neuroimaging – Whole Brain Mesoscopic Approach • Computational Basis and Utility of Electromagnetic Tomography Creating links between existing or novel biophysical models and different neuroimaging modalities is crucial to interpret and integrate multiscale data on the healthy brain and its disorders. Research on the following topics is out of the scope of this section: a) theoretical frameworks in computational neuroscience/psychiatry, b) methods for neuroimaging data analysis/processing, and c) experimental/clinical neuroimaging studies. Frontiers in Neuroimaging is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Neuroimaging

Abbreviation fnimg

Electronic ISSN 2813-1193

Indexed in Coming Soon

Submission Computational Neuroimaging welcomes submissions of the following article types: Book Review, Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Registered Report, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Computational Neuroimaging, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

