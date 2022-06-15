Scope

The Neuroimaging Analysis and Protocols section is dedicated to publishing research that advances the understanding of neuroimaging data analysis and its applications.

Led by Dr. Dustin Scheinost from Yale School of Medicine, the Neuroimaging Analysis and Protocols section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neuroimaging analysis, which connect fundamental, applied, and clinical research to enhance cognition, psychiatric conditions, and neurodevelopment studies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

approaches for conducting fetal and infant neuroimaging

deep learning techniques for neuroimaging-based neurological disease analysis

longitudinal analysis for neuroimaging data

multimodal neuroimaging data integration

studies of individualized functional connectivity

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative analytic approaches and protocols in neuroimaging data analysis, focusing on brain structure and function.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroimaging analysis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.