Specialty chief editor dustin scheinost Yale University New Haven , United States Specialty Chief Editor Neuroimaging Analysis and Protocols

Scope The Neuroimaging Analysis and Protocols section of Frontiers in Neuroimaging publishes high-quality fundamental, applied, and clinical research across the field of Neuroimaging Data Analysis: from statistical to image analyses. This section features contributions which leverage analytic approaches or protocols focused on understanding cognition, psychiatric conditions and neurodevelopment. Analyses of multimodal neuroimaging combined with multi-omics studies supporting investigations of brain structure and function in relation to neurological and psychiatric disorders are particularly welcome. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: • Multimodal neuroimaging data integration (multiomics) • Studies of individualized functional connectivity • Longitudinal analysis for neuroimaging data • Approaches for conducting fetal and infant neuroimaging • Deep learning techniques for neuroimaging-based neurological disease analysis Articles that highlight novel analyses beyond the most currently popular are strongly encouraged. Frontiers in Neuroimaging is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Neuroimaging

Abbreviation fnimg

Electronic ISSN 2813-1193

Indexed in Coming Soon

Submission Neuroimaging Analysis and Protocols welcomes submissions of the following article types: Book Review, Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Registered Report, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Neuroimaging Analysis and Protocols, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

