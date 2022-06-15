Scope

The Neuroimaging and Neuromodulation section is committed to publishing research that focuses on the integration of neuroimaging and neuromodulation techniques in basic and translational studies.

Led by Dr. Vladimir Litvak from Queen Square Institute of Neurology, Faculty of Brain Sciences, University College London, the Neuroimaging and Neuromodulation section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of neuroimaging and neuromodulation, aiming to enhance the understanding of neuromodulation methods and their applications in studying brain function in health and disease.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

neuroimaging during neuromodulation

non-concurrent use of neuroimaging to study neuromodulation effects

optimization of neuromodulation using neuroimaging (e.g., tractography)

use of neuromodulation procedures as a vehicle for neuroimaging studies (e.g., intracranial recordings)

While the section primarily focuses on human studies, it also considers animal research that expands knowledge on the aforementioned topics.

Submissions should provide comprehensive, in-depth insights into the combined use of neuroimaging and neuromodulation techniques for understanding brain function and improving neuromodulation methods.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) #SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Neuroimaging and Neuromodulation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.